Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nuisance drivers who cause misery with dangerous driving, speeding, stunts and noise that go with these face being hit with £100 fines under new powers put forward by Sunderland City Council.

The proposal is among a number of measures city leaders say are being put forward to strengthen citywide enforcement on a range of antisocial behaviour as the council looks to renew its city wide Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First introduced in 2019, the Public Spaces Protection Order gives the council enforcement powers around things like alcohol control, dog control and prohibiting certain behaviour in public spaces.

Under the current PSPO, the council has the power to give advice, a formal warning or a £100 fixed-penalty notice to anyone who doesn't complying with the measures covered by the order.

As well as proposals to get tough on antisocial car gatherings, new measures being put forward as part of the renewal include banning smoking and vaping in designated children's play areas.

The council is also looking at more powers to tackle dog fouling and ensure dog walkers keep dogs under control in public places, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Green Clean City, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "We know the impact that antisocial behaviour can have on our communities. So this is all about listening to their concerns and tackling the issues that matter to them most.

"Residents have told us that they want to see action to clamp down on issues like large anti social car gatherings in our parks and communities which can make their lives a misery.

"It's not just about the noise and disturbance caused by car horns and loud music, but the very real risk of injury to other road users and pedestrians from cars racing, speeding and performing stunts. Very often they also result in damage to the land where they're held, including some of our parks.

"But we're also looking at new powers to tackle a range of anti social behaviour that residents have raised with us and we really want to hear their views on these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I'd encourage everyone to take the time to have a look at the new measures we're proposing and let us know if they agree with them."

Residents have until Sunday, January 7, 2024, to have their say on the consultation on the new measures.