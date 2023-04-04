National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds for April, and some people in Sunderland are sure to be among them. A total of 18 people won at least £10,000 in Tyne and Wear while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Somerset and Croydon.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Premium Bonds will have its April 2023 draw on Tuesday - Credit: Adobe

April Premium Bond winners in Sunderland

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sunderland out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April 2023.

£100,000 - 476JP763671

£100,000 - 184FY695240

£100,000 - 317TZ775199

£50,000 - 419EF730053

£25,000 - 117WT787545

£25,000 - 514QW289592

£25,000 - 516MD517357

£25,000 - 27XY463283

£10,000 - 383RP978027

£10,000 - 476TC623262

£10,000 - 16FQ626594

£10,000 - 428FG026078

£10,000 - 199FY908104

£10,000 - 307DV137260

£10,000 - 96AZ062314

£10,000 - 417JP312446