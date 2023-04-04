NS&I Premium Bond winners for April 2023 in Sunderland - how to enter next month
NS&l Premium Bonds winners in Sunderland for April have been announced
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds for April, and some people in Sunderland are sure to be among them. A total of 18 people won at least £10,000 in Tyne and Wear while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Somerset and Croydon.
Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.
In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.
April Premium Bond winners in Sunderland
Below are some of the high prize winners in Sunderland out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April 2023.
£100,000 - 476JP763671
£100,000 - 184FY695240
£100,000 - 317TZ775199
£50,000 - 419EF730053
£25,000 - 117WT787545
£25,000 - 514QW289592
£25,000 - 516MD517357
£25,000 - 27XY463283
£10,000 - 383RP978027
£10,000 - 476TC623262
£10,000 - 16FQ626594
£10,000 - 428FG026078
£10,000 - 199FY908104
£10,000 - 307DV137260
£10,000 - 96AZ062314
£10,000 - 417JP312446
£10,000 - 505ET248071