Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wearsiders are being invited to have their say and find out more information on the controversial topic of sewage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbrian Water is hosting ‘Local Action’ community information events in Sunderland and Washington.

The firm is also offering tours of its Washington Sewage Treatment Works as part the the exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as water companies face increasing pressure on the issue of water quality.

The new Labour Government has announced is bringing in measures to strengthen regulation of the water industry as it attempts to answer public anger over sewage polluting rivers, lakes and seas.

High-profile incidents such as dozens of athletes falling ill after the world championship triathlon weekend in Sunderland 2023, and the controversy around the Oxford-Cambridge boat race this year have only intensified the issue.

Northumbrian Water said the event in Washington would give those attending the chance to tour the works and talk directly with some of its team about plans to work with partners and people in the communities they serve ‘to improve and protect the natural environment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a session at the Beacon of Light later in the same week.

A similar event took place in Stanhope, County Durham, in April.

Zoe Frogbrook, head of environment and sustainability at Northumbrian Water, said: “We’re very much looking forward to and talking to our customers and community representatives in Washington.

“We are keen to talk to them about our Environment Strategy, recent local initiatives, and the significant investments we’re making to restore and regenerate the natural environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Washington event takes place on Tuesday, July 23, from 3pm to 7pm, at Washington Sewage Treatment Works, Leat House, Pattinson Road, Washington NE38 8LB.

The session is a drop-in, but tours must be booked in advance, and spaces are limit. Visit https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=DH2SWajIlUSUQ2QD3Bx6b6OYjdF-HE5Pkg7aO_6QWrFUM1dQS0lDTEY3RkdXRTgwVTFWM05UVEJDSC4u&web=1&wdLOR=c485DBF08-9AEE-4C3A-935A-0A2652ECB637 to book.

The Sunderland event takes place at the ‘Street Level space in the Beacon of Light on Thursday, July 25, between 3pm and 7pm, and is fully drop-in.

Information for those who can’t attend is available at https://www.nwl.co.uk/local-action/