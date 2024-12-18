A Northumbria Police officer has been charged with driving offences following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into a fatal collision in Gateshead.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) started an investigation after a collision involving a police vehicle and a motorbike occurred just after 3pm on Friday, July 8 2022. The rider and passenger were struck by a marked police car on Dunston Road, near the Metrocentre in Gateshead.

Sadly, the female passenger on the motorbike, Muriel Pinkney, 74, died in hospital on Sunday July 17 of the same year. The male rider was taken to hospital after sustaining multiple fractures to his leg, hip, and pelvis.

The driver of the police vehicle is due to make his first appearance at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 20 to face charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The officer also faces additional charges of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

Following receipt of the police collision report in August 2023, the IOPC completed thei investigation in December 2023 and decided to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges last month.