Northumbria Police appeal for information about missing Sunderland man

Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police are appealing for information about a missing man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this evening, Northumbria Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Robert Coates, posting: “The 36-year-old was last seen in the Tunstall Hills area of Sunderland at about 2pm today.

“Robert is described as a white man, about 5ft 8ins tall, with short dark hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, and is believed to be travelling on an orange Carrera bicycle.”

“Robert or anyone who thinks they may have seen him, should send us a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our website. Please quote reference number NP-20251011-0385.”