Northumbria Police appeal for information about missing Sunderland man
Earlier this evening, Northumbria Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Robert Coates, posting: “The 36-year-old was last seen in the Tunstall Hills area of Sunderland at about 2pm today.
“Robert is described as a white man, about 5ft 8ins tall, with short dark hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, and is believed to be travelling on an orange Carrera bicycle.”
“Robert or anyone who thinks they may have seen him, should send us a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our website. Please quote reference number NP-20251011-0385.”