Northern Lights in Sunderland: Your pictures, and the chances of seeing them again

Echo readers were among those out snapping the Aurora Borealis, and you can scroll down to see some of their pictures.

Echo readers were among those out snapping the Aurora Borealis, and you can scroll down to see some of their pictures.

The phenomenon can often be seen in Sunderland, but this year has seen some spectacular displays, particularly in May.

And the aurora were back in good form on Thursday, October 11, with the darker nights meaning they could be spotted earlier in the evening, making it a great moment for families with younger children in particular.

The lights could even be seen in southern parts of the UK.

There is a chance they will be seen again in Sunderland tonight, though experts say solar activity is now decreasing.

In its ‘space weather’ report, the Met Office states the chances of aurora will ‘gradually ease’ through Friday, and the lights will become confined to the far north by Sunday, October 13.

What causes the Northern Lights and what are the chances of seeing them tonight?

The Northern Lights, and their southern counterparts the Aurora Australis, are most commonly seen over high polar latitudes.

They are mainly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the Sun.

The sun works on a cycle of around 11 years called the solar cycle – with peak sunspot activity on the surface of the Sun referred to as solar maximum.

Sunspots give the potential for Earth-directed releases of large bursts of energy, called coronal mass ejections, which can lead to aurora visibility.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.

The Met Office space weather forecast reads: “A fast coronal mass ejection related to a large flare and filament combination that left the Sun on 09 Oct arrived at Earth through the second half of 10 Oct and is having ongoing effects, including Severe Geomagnetic storms.

“Aurora has been sighted as far south as southern England and on the continent.

“The chances of aurora remain initially, though gradually easing through 11 Oct, becoming increasingly confined to far northern geomagnetic latitudes by 13 Oct.”

How to improve your chances of seeing the Northern Lights in Sunderland

Move as far away as possible from light pollution to darker areas.

Using your camera to look for them rather than the naked eye also helps, as their sensors better able to adapt to different wavelengths than our eyes

Of course, clear skies are also important for seeing the aurora, so earth weather can also play a part in the visibility of aurora.

