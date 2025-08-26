North East’s award-winning Psycho Path is back for Halloween 2025

The North East’s top scare attraction is back for 2025.

The organisers of Psycho Path have announced that the award-winning horror experience is once again returning to the North East this autumn, with a new look to old favourites and a horrific new maze.

Based at Lintz Hall Farm, in Burnopfield, Psycho Path is one of the UK’s best scream parks and year on year continues to surprise and horrify visitors.

For 2025, organisers are upping the ante once again with the introduction of the brand new, Psychotorium.

The latest addition to the attraction has cost £150,000 to create and promises to offer “the next level in sound and technology”.

Psycho Path, the North East's award-winning scream park, is returning for 2025. | Other 3rd Party

Christian Crawford, one of the directors of Pyscho Path, has described the new addition as “probably the most intense experience we’ve ever created”.

He added: “This is a completely unique maze.

“It’s been modelled on a US prison environment – think The Shawshank Redemption – and Arkham Asylum, the fictional psychiatric hospital which features in many of the Batman stories and it is definitely not for the faint hearted.”

Pyscho Path will once again feature all of its much-loved scares, many of which have been tweaked to add to the experience for 2025.

Christiano commented: “Virtually every one of our mazes has been reimagined.

“So even the people that come every year are going to enjoy some brand new experiences on their favourite scares.

“We are very proud of the fact that we are widely recognised as one of the top scare attractions in the country.

“Each year we build on the success of the year before and we know that this time round we’ve got an absolutely incredible and unforgettable Psycho Path.”

New for 2025 is the Psychotorium, described as the event's "most intense experience they’ve ever created.” | Other 3rd Party

The I Scream maze has been reversed, while Vandalised has been extended.

Organisers have also confirmed that Thunderdome, The Hunt and Cutthroat Island have also undergone a transformation, adding a host of new surprises.

Also returning for 2025 are Psycho City, Cornered, Isolation, Dolls House, The Factory and Mind Control.

Crawl Space, the only attraction which has to be booked in advance, also continues to be one of the most popular draws of Psycho Path, with all the slots taken within minutes.

As with previous years, a range of food stalls, bars, live entertainment and fairground rides will be on offer to guests.

Psycho Path opens to members of the public on Saturday, September 27, and will run every Friday and Saturday until November 1.

Tickets for the event are available now at: https://www.psycho-path.co.uk/.