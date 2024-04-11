North East to Make it Blue for World Parkinson’s Day 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parkinson’s UK groups and supporters are hosting a variety of events in the week surrounding World Parkinson’s Day including physical activity sessions in Sunderland, Durham, Thornley, Middlesbrough, and Bishop Auckland, information stalls at Sunderland Royal Hospital and Durham University Hospital, a coffee morning in Norton, and sponsored walk in Redcar on Sunday 14 April.
Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In the UK, over 153,000 people are living with the condition for which there is currently no cure. To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK is encouraging everyone to show their support and Make It Blue, from lighting up buildings to hosting blue bake sales to wearing blue for a day.
Kirsty McDowell, Area Development Manager for Parkinson’s UK in the North East, said:
“World Parkinson’s Day is such an important event for bringing the Parkinson’s community together as well as raising public awareness. We’re really looking forward to shining a light on Parkinson’s in the region, and would encourage anyone living with Parkinson’s to get involved.”
Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive at Parkinson’s UK, said:
“Every day people are impacted by the reality of Parkinson’s, but on 11 April we will celebrate our brilliant community when we come together and make it blue.
“We are delighted that groups, organisations, and individuals across the North East region are showing their support and inspiring others. However you mark World Parkinson’s Day, you’ll be part of an unstoppable movement. Raising awareness of living with Parkinson's. Helping us to fund more groundbreaking research and life-changing care. Being there for one another. There are so many ways to show your support and get involved. The Parkinson’s UK website has all the resources and ideas to make this World Parkinson’s Day the best yet. Visit parkinsons.org.uk/make-it-blue to find out more.”
You can find more about the World Parkinson’s Day activities happening across the North East at: sites.google.com/parkinsons.org.uk/wpdnortheast2024. Alternatively, contact Area Development Manager Kirsty on [email protected] or call on 07964 036930.