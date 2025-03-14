North East railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Here’s a full list showing the proportion of train services cancelled at each railway station across the North East in the latest four-week period.

The country’s train network is most of the most extensive and widely used in Europe, with services connections cities, towns, and rural areas.

Here in the North East, we have many railway stations that serve thousands of travellers every day.

Data published by the Office for Rail and Road has revealed which North East stations had the highest cancellation rate between January 5 to February 1 (inclusive).

Take a look below to see how each North East station ranks.

Figures have revealed which North East stations have the highest train cancellation rate.

1. North East highest to lowest train cancellation rate

Figures have revealed which North East stations have the highest train cancellation rate.

Out of 1,566 services between January 5 and February 1, 9.9% of them were cancelled at Hartlepool.

2. Hartlepool

Out of 1,554 services between January 5 and February 1, 9.54% of them were cancelled at Sunderland

3. Sunderland

Out of 1,036 services between January 5 and February 1, 8.69% of them were cancelled at Dunston.

4. Dunston

