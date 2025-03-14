North East railway stations ranked from highest to lowest train cancellation rate

The country’s train network is most of the most extensive and widely used in Europe, with services connections cities, towns, and rural areas.

Here in the North East, we have many railway stations that serve thousands of travellers every day.

Data published by the Office for Rail and Road has revealed which North East stations had the highest cancellation rate between January 5 to February 1 (inclusive).

Take a look below to see how each North East station ranks.

1 . North East highest to lowest train cancellation rate Figures have revealed which North East stations have the highest train cancellation rate.

2 . Hartlepool Out of 1,566 services between January 5 and February 1, 9.9% of them were cancelled at Hartlepool.

3 . Sunderland Out of 1,554 services between January 5 and February 1, 9.54% of them were cancelled at Sunderland