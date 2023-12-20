Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East prom dress event to raise money for Cancer Research

An event designed to help parents pay for prom dresses and suits, while also raising money for Cancer Research UK, is taking place soon.

In August the Echo reported on an appeal by Melanie Munroe, a nurse from Boldon and her friend Paula Fowler from East Boldon for dresses to be donated then sold on for charity.

On January 7, 1pm to 4pm the Say Yes to the Prom Dress event takes place at the Clarion Hotel on Boldon Business Park. It will be similar to a wedding fair, with 109 dresses, 45 men's suits and accessories on sale, which is higher than the target Melanie and Paula set for donations.

Prices range from £10 to £50. However, two particular dresses, which are quite beautiful, will be auctioned as they are of high quality and have never been worn. They still have their labels on and were expensive when first bought.

Paula Fowler, left and Melanie Munroe have launched their prom appeal to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Examples of donated dresses are from Melanie's daughters: Olivia, 23 and Emily, 20. Olivia's dress cost £600 and had a single outing. In 2020 Emily's cost £390 plus alterations, but it was never worn due to the pandemic.

Money raised goes to Cancer Research. Melanie nursed her dad John Faulkner through his cancer, which ended his life at 75 in November 2022. Paula also has a personal interest in Cancer Research.

Melanie said: "To get the kids along we’re making it a prom fair; which will be like a wedding fair. This could be good for parents who might struggle with the cost.

"We've also had quite a lot of bridesmaids' donated, which some people might used as prom dresses too.

"Raffle prizes include Ray-Bans, a Virgin gift voucher experience and other great prizes.

"Tickets to come along are free and anyone can go, but if it's the child's prom this year we would like them to reserve a ticket."

She added: "Colin Burgin-Plews, a drag artist, is coming to help us on the day.

"He has actually had a prom dress made and will lead the catwalk for us. He is a great supporter due to his personal connection with Cancer Research."