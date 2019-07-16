North East is 'throw away' society
People in the North East are the worst in the country for simply throwing out damaged household appliances, according to a new survey.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 12:18
A survey by online spare parts retailer, eSpares, claims people in the region are wasting money and potentially damaging the environment by failing to fix broken household appliances.
Over half (52%) say they prefer to dispose of items – the highest in the UK – and the majority saying it is ‘easier to just buy new’ or it is ‘not cost effective’ to get household items fixed.
Ad Casey, head of brand at eSpares, said: “We feel a change is needed in our behaviour towards fixing appliances.”