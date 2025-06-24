A North East engineering firm is set to carry out a raft of crucial work at some of the biggest airports in the UK. | National World

A North East engineering firm is set to carry out a raft of crucial work at some of the biggest airports in the UK.

In the near future, North East engineering firm RWO, a Newcastle-based company which provides site investigation and structural engineering services, will be carrying out large infrastructure projects for CU Phosco at Liverpool John Lennon and Manchester International airports, plus Stevenage town centre.

The ground investigation and structural engineering projects are part of RWO’s expansion into national geo-environmental operations, with the undiscolsed five-figure contract set to see the firm work on high mast lighting aprons for the popular airports, which are upgrading current facilities with improved LED security lighting.

“We are seeing a rapid expansion of our operations, building our growing footprint of national work for CU Phosco,” said Chris Rudd, Director of Geoenvironmental. “Along with other clients, they benefit from the added value insight, fully integrated turnkey services and leadership the RWO group of engineering services brings to client work.

“Looking ahead, we are seeing opportunities across the UK as the commercial and industrial sectors continue to invest in improving their infrastructure and operations,” added Chris. “Indeed, there’s plenty of geo-environmental engineering work in the long term with even more projects coming online soon.”

These latest projects reflect a busy period of activity for CU Phosco over the last two years, as RWO’s geo-environmental department targets £1 million in revenues by 2026, with new work for PD Ports at Tees Port and Banks Group already secured.

Working with leading house builders and construction companies, the company provides civil, structural and geo-environmental engineering support for regional and national house builders and construction and infrastructure projects.