North East employment rate falls further behind rest of UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of people in employment in the North East has fallen further behind the rest of the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Office for National Statistics (ONS) employment figures released today, Thursday, July 18, show the region has the lowest employment rate and highest levels of economic inactivity in England.

Between March and May 2024, 74.4% of over-16s nationwide were in work. In the North East, the figure was just 69%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unemployment rate locally was 4.8%, 0.4% higher than the average and 27.5% of the population in the region was classed as ‘economically inactive’, compared to the national figure of 22.1%.

Callum George, policy adviser at the North East Chamber of Commerce, said it was important to take the figures with a pinch of salt as the ONS was making changes to the way it measured employment, but they were still worrying: “It’s more important than ever to take a forward-looking approach of what can be done to improve our region’s labour market, rather than focus on what the official figures suggest,” he said.

“Before the general election, the Chamber set out five priorities for whichever party was successful in forming a government. One of our main asks was to take a view that the more people we support into work, the more of a chance we have of addressing other issues such as child poverty.

“This will be absolutely crucial if the government wants to achieve growth in all corners of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already seen that the new government is placing a great precedent on giving local leaders more power to deal with issues like this, which is an important first step.”

Encouraging businesses to provide occupational healthcare packages to employees, as well as pushing forward with plans for more free childcare places would help, he said: “The problem is not just about getting people into work, but making sure that they have the right skills and knowledge that employers are looking for.

“Over the past two years we have produced two Local Skills Improvement Plans with the Department for Education, which we would urge the new government to consider when delivering new policies on education, employment and skills.

“We have already written to Prime Minister Starmer and his secretaries of state congratulating them on their newly formed government. As ever, our door is open to working alongside them and local leaders to forge a stronger, fairer North East.”