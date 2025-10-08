Tekmar

Newton Aycliffe-based Tekmar Group has signed an exclusive framework agreement with Jan De Nul, in a move which expands its presence in the German offshore wind market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the agreement, Tekmar will manufacture and supply its 10th Generation Cable Protection System (CPS), supporting TenneT's 2GW Program in Germany. The first awards under the agreement cover two projects. Work has commenced immediately on the first project with delivery expected in 2027. The second project will be delivered in 2028.

Richard Turner, chief executive of Tekmar Group, said: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Jan De Nul through this new framework agreement. It demonstrates the confidence placed in Tekmar's engineering expertise and delivery capability, while providing a clear pathway of multi-project opportunities in the growing German offshore wind market."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tekmar

Harold Heeffer, portfolio director Subsea Cables at Jan De Nul, added: "Jan De Nul selected Tekmar's 10th Generation Cable Protection System for its combination of proven track record and continuous innovation.

“This framework agreement secures reliable technology for multiple projects within TenneT's 2GW Program and strengthens the long-term collaboration between our companies."