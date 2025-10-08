North East company signs exclusive deal to supply vital equipment to German offshore wind market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:01 BST
placeholder image
Tekmar
Newton Aycliffe-based Tekmar Group has signed an exclusive framework agreement with Jan De Nul, in a move which expands its presence in the German offshore wind market.

Under the agreement, Tekmar will manufacture and supply its 10th Generation Cable Protection System (CPS), supporting TenneT's 2GW Program in Germany. The first awards under the agreement cover two projects. Work has commenced immediately on the first project with delivery expected in 2027. The second project will be delivered in 2028.

Richard Turner, chief executive of Tekmar Group, said: "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Jan De Nul through this new framework agreement. It demonstrates the confidence placed in Tekmar's engineering expertise and delivery capability, while providing a clear pathway of multi-project opportunities in the growing German offshore wind market."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Tekmar

Harold Heeffer, portfolio director Subsea Cables at Jan De Nul, added: "Jan De Nul selected Tekmar's 10th Generation Cable Protection System for its combination of proven track record and continuous innovation.

“This framework agreement secures reliable technology for multiple projects within TenneT's 2GW Program and strengthens the long-term collaboration between our companies."

Related topics:North EastGermanyWork
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice