News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023
North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023

North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023: The 15 outstanding winners

The awards were sponsored by Teesside University.

By Holly Allton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

Shields Gazette are delighted to announce the winners of the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023, which were sponsored by Teesside University.

Over 230 guests filled the Platinum Suite at Newcastle United’s football stadium, St James’ Park, where the ceremony was held.

Take a look at our gallery of outstanding apprentices across the North East, who won an award on the celebratory evening.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year, Marie Husthwaite.

1. Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year, Marie Husthwaite.

Photo Sales
Construction Apprentice of the Year, Paul Wilson.

2. Construction Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year, Paul Wilson.

Photo Sales
Degree Apprentice of the Year, Kate Chapman.

3. Degree Apprentice of the Year

Degree Apprentice of the Year, Kate Chapman.

Photo Sales
Diversity & Inclusion Programme of the Year, Hays Travel.

4. Diversity & Inclusion Programme of the Year

Diversity & Inclusion Programme of the Year, Hays Travel.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Shields GazetteNorth East