No wizz or bang pledge as town brings in ‘pet friendly’ fireworks

Bonfire night will not go off with a bang, but promise to still sparkle as a council brings in ‘quiet fireworks’ for its displays.

Peterlee Town Council is planning to use pyrotechnics without the noise-making chemicals added into them so that the shows are less disruptive to pets.

Over the last few years we’ve had a lot of direct concerns from residents who have complained about the noise and especially from pet owners, whose animals become distressed every time the displays are on. Councillor Andrew Watson

The decision follows feedback from residents, who have expressed concerns about the upset fireworks have caused to animals, as well as families with young children and the elderly.

In addition to the show scheduled for Monday, November 5, they will be used as part of the celebrations for Peterlee Show, when the council has scheduled a display for Saturday, September 1.

Both cost a total of £5,000, with the alternative fireworks supplied at no extra cost, and although the council says the events will not be silent, it has taken on board the comments from residents in the hope they will be calmer evenings than they have been in the past.

The decision was made across the council’s membership, which is made up of 18 North East Party (NEP) councillors and four Labour members.

NEP spokesman Councillor Andrew Watson said: “The firework displays are hugely popular, with people flocking to see them from around the town and surrounding villages but they can be seen and heard from quite a distance.

“So when it came to looking for suppliers for the displays this year, one of the main criteria we were looking for was that they would be pet friendly.”

Both of the displays will be held at the Helford Road sports ground.