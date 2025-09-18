Tyne and Wear’s most senior firefighter is set to retire.

Peter Heath, the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer, has confirmed he will leave his post in March next year.

The Scot joined the service in 2019 and later succeeded Chris Lowther in the top job in 2023.

Tyne and Wear chief fire officer Peter Heath | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service/LDRS

A report to the county’s Fire Authority said his decision to step aside “has not been made lightly and reflects both personal considerations and a desire to allow for a smooth and timely leadership transition within the organisation”.

Mr Heath told councillors at a meeting at the service’s Washington headquarters on Thursday that he would “remain committed” for the last six months of his career, as a replacement chief is recruited.

Fire Authority chair and Sunderland councillor Phil Tye praised Mr Heath’s dedication and professionalism.

He added that there were “no skeletons in the cupboard” linked to the departure, referencing Mr Lowther’s 2023 exit and him being “chased down the street” by press at a time when the organisation was facing accusations of misogyny and sexual harassment.

Praising Mr Heath, Newcastle Lib Dem councillor Tom Woodwark said: “It is abundantly clear the professionalism you have shown to this authority and outwards from the service, it is something which is an exemplar and which will be sorely missed.”

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath has informed the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority of his intention to retire at the end of March 2026, following 33 years in the fire and rescue sector.

“Since joining TWFRS in 2019, he has held senior roles including Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, and Chief Fire Officer since 2023.

“The Authority has approved the start of a recruitment process to appoint a successor, ensuring a smooth transition.

“The Chief Fire Officer remains fully committed to leading the Service through this period and supporting the continued delivery of high-quality services to the public.”