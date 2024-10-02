Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police say they have found ‘no evidence’ that a taxi carrying Private Eye Editor Ian Hislop was shot at and that the vehicle’s window was in fact shattered by a mechanical fault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the taxi driver and Ian Hislop, pictured, escaped without injury. | NW

The BBC has reported that: “A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said ‘urgent CCTV and forensic examinations’ instead suggested a mechanical fault with the vehicle, which caused the window to shatter.”

Hislop was in a black cab in central London at around 10am on Tuesday when the rear of the vehicle was reportedly damaged by a bullet as it stopped in traffic.

Neither Mr Hislop nor the driver was harmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was reported to police by the driver. It happened in Dean Street in London’s Soho, near Private Eye’s Carlisle Street office, said The Guardian.

Roads in the area were closed following the incident, with police carrying out a search.

Hislop, 64, has served as a team captain on the BBC comedy current affairs quiz show since its first episode in 1990, and has been the editor of the satirical Private Eye magazine since 1986.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman had told The Guardian: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday October 1 to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window. There were no injuries. An investigation has been launched.”

Ian Hislop, Scotland Yard and Private Eye have been approached for comment.