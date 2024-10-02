Police say there is 'no evidence' that taxi carrying Ian Hislop was 'shot at'
The BBC has reported that: “A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said ‘urgent CCTV and forensic examinations’ instead suggested a mechanical fault with the vehicle, which caused the window to shatter.”
Hislop was in a black cab in central London at around 10am on Tuesday when the rear of the vehicle was reportedly damaged by a bullet as it stopped in traffic.
Neither Mr Hislop nor the driver was harmed.
The incident was reported to police by the driver. It happened in Dean Street in London’s Soho, near Private Eye’s Carlisle Street office, said The Guardian.
Roads in the area were closed following the incident, with police carrying out a search.
Hislop, 64, has served as a team captain on the BBC comedy current affairs quiz show since its first episode in 1990, and has been the editor of the satirical Private Eye magazine since 1986.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman had told The Guardian: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday October 1 to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.
“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window. There were no injuries. An investigation has been launched.”
Ian Hislop, Scotland Yard and Private Eye have been approached for comment.
