Questions over empty Sunderland Marks and Spencer as building up for sublease

Questions are hanging over the near future of the empty Sunderland Marks & Spencer building as the firm tries to sub-lease the building they abandoned in the city centre.

Trading ceased at the three-storey premises, which had been a department store for decades, on May 25, 2024.

An “All enquiries” sign hangs from the High Street West property. M&S have enlisted the help of real estate giant Savills.

The building is owned by Sunderland City Council, but M&S retains the lease until March 2027. The council says its hands remain tied until then.

The property will be demolished; at some point. However, if the retailer is unable to attract a sub-leaser, it’s possible that it could stand empty for at least three years.

Savills’ website says: "The premises are held on a Full Repairing and Insuring Lease inside the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 for a term expiring 31st March 2027.

"Alternatively, the property is available on a new lease basis on the whole or part."

The premises would not necessarily be sub-leased by a single business. Sections of the 4,940.49 metres sq property are available from 150.60 metres sq, to its entirety.

Savills say assignment or sublease is available and that the building sits in an "extremely prominent location".

Marks and Spencer have been asked directly what type of businesses they hope to attract there, and if their Sunderland shop had been making a profit or a loss. They have not answered.

Sunderland City Council was asked if, as things stand, the building cannot be demolished until after March 31, 2027.

A statement from the council read: "The City Council is continuing with the regeneration of Riverside Sunderland, bringing jobs and residents into the city centre, and hundreds of millions of pounds of both public and private sector investment.

"The M&S building is included within the masterplan to be brought forward for future development.

"Presently, M&S have a lease until March 2027 and we will continue to work with M&S and their agent at Savills to consider their short term plans for the building until the lease end date."

In July the council defended itself against accusations of a lack of transparency over the demolition.

Plans to demolish the nearby former Argos and Mothercare buildings were put on hold after being withdrawn by council development chiefs.