Nine Wetherspoons pubs in and around Sunderland, and how they rank on Tripadvisor

Everyone likes a bargain- and pub chain Wetherspoons is renowned for providing quality cask ales at basement prices.

But not all ‘Spoons are created equal, so where are Wearside’s best?

Here are nine of the chain’s venues in and around Sunderland, according to their rating on review site Tripadvisor.

Pubs have been ranked firstly on their star rating, then the number of reviews on which it is based.

1 . The Wild Boar, Frederick Place, Houghton Taking its name from the animal which featured on the Gilpin family coat of arms, and still appears on the A690 signs welcoming visitors to Houghton today, The Wild Boar has a four star rating from 181 reviews.

2 . The Five Quarter, Hailsham Place, Peterlee Named after one of the three seams at Horden Colliery, The Five Quarter has a four star rating from 93 reviews.

3 . The Sir William de Wessygnton, Victoria Road, Concord, Washington Named after the Norman knight who was lord of the local manor and whose descendants later emigrated to the United States, eventually producing the country's first president, The Sir Willam de Wessygnton has a four star rating from 13 reviews.

4 . The Bishop's Mill, Walkergate Leisure, Durham First recorded in the Boldon Book of 1183, the bishop's mill was the place where the freemen of Durham could grind their corn. the pub which bears its name has a 3.5 star rating from 683 ratings.