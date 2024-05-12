Nine pictures from the Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run 2024

Families and youngsters take part in the Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run 2024 this morning, racing through the city centre on closed roads with Joshua Ebblewhite winning the boys race and Lexie Brown the girls race.
The race was started by Sunderland Mayor Dorothy Trueman and husband Councillor Harry Trueman.
