NHS England urges women to attend health screenings.

By Eileen Idrissi-SbaiContributor
Published 26th Jun 2024, 14:03 BST
Women are being urged to attend breast and cervical screenings.

NHS figures from January 2024 show over a third of eligible women did not attend breast screening appointments:

Figures from November 2023 show three in ten women invited for cervical screening did not take up the offer:

It's important for women to attend breast screening, and also cervical screening. If anything is wrong it will be detected, and action will be taken so they can be protected. It only takes a little time to have the screening, so accept the invitation - it's potentially life-saving.

(Eileen Idrissi-Sbai)

