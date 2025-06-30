Animal rescue: Look Inside Newcastle dog & cat shelter - adorable pets up for rehoming
Take a look inside Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter which has been rehoming animals since 1896.
In a half hour documentary, meet some of of the animals who are cared for in the shelter, and some of those looking for loving homes.
Meet members of the small team of dedicated staff and volunteers, who explain what life is like inside the Longbenton rescue centre.
The rehoming team explain the process, and what has changed for the better in recent years.
Animal Care Assistant Damien Ingram guides Graham Murray through a typical day, and discusses how he made the move to switch careers from retail.
Watch the documentary on Shots! TV at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52946819/inside-newcastle-dog-and-cat-shelter
Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter help to reunite lost animals with their owners and find loving new homes for those no longer wanted, and cover the whole of the North East from their shelter at Benton North Farm in Newcastle. Visit https://www.dogandcatshelter.com/ for more information about volunteering, fundraising and to see some of the dogs and cats looking for homes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.