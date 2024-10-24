New virtual reality classroom takes pupils around the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland school is serving up a vision of the future - well, virtually.

A new immersive classroom, incorporating virtual reality (VR) and tools for interactive learning, has opened at Ryhope Junior School thanks to a £50,000 investment from Together for Children (TfC).

The new classroom uses technology such as virtual and augmented reality (AR), including visuals, wind effects and scents to bring learning to life, allowing pupils to explore ancient civilizations, tour local landmarks, or conduct experiments in a simulated science lab.

The equipment has already been used to teach pupils about local history, and during a lesson about Ryhope’s coal mining heritage, students got to experience what it was like to work in the mines through an AR simulation.

Pupils try out the classroom | SCC

The classroom can be used for fun as well as lessons. Students can play games and even take a virtual zipwire tour over London.

TfC hopes to use this first immersive classroom to showcase the possibilities to other schools in the city.

Headteacher Fiona Lynn said: “This immersive classroom will open up a world of possibilities for our children. It provides a unique opportunity to make learning more interactive and engaging, particularly for those students who thrive in hands-on environments.

“The technology will also allow us to tailor the experience to each student, making learning not only more effective but also more enjoyable. It’s also about fostering collaboration and creativity among students.

“With interactive smart boards and collaborative digital platforms, pupils can work together on projects in real-time, even when they’re in different locations.”

Cllr Michael Butler is Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Child Poverty and Skills: “We’re delighted to see the pioneering immersive classroom up and running at Ryhope Junior School,” he said.

“It has so many uses for interactive learning, and will support children with anxiety or additional needs as they can take interactive trips and build confidence.

“The classroom is a tool which we hope will benefit all pupils and be built into the curriculum to help them thrive at school.”

Ryhope Junior School’s Computing Lead Michael Simpson believes the immersive experience is already helping children learn: “We’re seeing pupils more engaged than ever before,” he said.

“The combination of visual, auditory, and hands-on learning caters to a wide range of learning styles, which helps us ensure that every child reaches their potential.

Officially opening the new classroom | SCC

“As schools across the country begin to adopt more immersive learning environments, Ryhope Junior School is proud to be at the forefront of this educational revolution. The introduction of this new classroom marks a significant step forward in providing students with a 21st-century learning experience that is not only educational but also memorable and fun.”

Simon Marshall, TfC Chief Executive and Director of Children’s Services added: “We’re always looking at ways to boost the curriculum and enhance the ways children learn. When we approached Ryhope Junior School with the opportunity to access funding for this project, staff were excited to try something new and showcase exciting technology to pupils and parents.

“The technology gives the school the freedom to add to the curriculum by adding their own videos geared towards local knowledge, which means the children can virtually travel everywhere from Penshaw Monument to the deepest oceans via New York, and even past a Gruffalo.”