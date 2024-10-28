'New Town' podcasts to help celebrate Washington’s special birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A project marking the 60th anniversary of Washington as a New Town releases the first in a series of podcasts next month.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded Sunderland Culture £72,600 for Washington Heritage Partnership’s project, The Ballad of the Crocodile and the Underpass, to celebrate six decades of Washington as a new town.

The project, which has been extended to March 31, 2025 has three different areas: songwriting, photomontage and podcasts.

The crocodiles in the project refer to the sculptures which were dotted around the new town including in Fatfield and Princess Anne Park, and the “underpass” to the many subways created when Washington’s road network was built.

Washington was created a New Town on July 24, 1964, with visions of replacing smaller settlements built around older housing and industries with a new urban identity, homes, jobs and community cohesion.

The first of five podcasts is available from Friday, November 1 and focuses on Washington's infrastructure.

The remaining four podcasts will be released during a Washington Heritage Partnership networking event on Tuesday, November 19, 12pm-3.30pm. These were put together in sessions led by sound artist, musician and music producer Grace Stubbings.

Those four look at New Town architecture, Washington folklore and the town’s American connection, including George Washington and President Jimmy Carter’s 1977 visit.

Songwriters David Brewis and Paige Temperley attended the podcast sessions and wrote songs for each of the podcasts based on contributions from members of the community.

They will perform their songs at the networking event, held at Washington Town Centre Library.

This event also features a preview exhibition from Tommy Anderson, who has been creating artwork based on photographs of the New Town shared by community groups and organisations.

Dr Jude Murphy, Washington Heritage Partnership co-ordinator, said: “I’m excited for people to listen to the first of our podcasts, and we’re already working on a new series to follow the first five.

“Grace has done a brilliant job with the podcasts, incorporating sounds of the town, such as recording noises from several underpasses, but she’s also helped several people set up their own podcasts, sharing her skills.”

Funding for the partnership comes from Sunderland City Council, via Washington Area Committee.

More information is at www.facebook.com/washingtonheritagepartnership. The podcasts can be heard via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.