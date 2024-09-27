New 'Tidal Trails' coastal running event launches on Sunderland's doorstep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new coastal running concept is set to take place in 2025, thanks to the organisers of the Sunderland Half Marathon and 10k.

Steve Cram with Everyone Active's Steve Dougal, South Shields Council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, Red Sky's Stacey Chance, running is Steve with the Trail team, Everyone Active's Ian Bainbridge, Red Sky's Cheryl Gray and Colmans Fish Restaurant owner Richard Ord. | North News & Pictures northn

Running legend Steve Cram, who also is behind the Durham City 10k and 5k events and the Kielder Marathon, is now bringing Tidal Trails to the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take over the beach and famous Leas in South Shields, and is being delivered in a partnership between Steve’s Events of the North company and South Tyneside Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North News & Pictures northn

Tidal Trails will take place on Sunday, August 17 next year, and organisers promise a day packed with running events for all ages and abilities, and designed for anyone who’s interested in running, from beginners to competitive athletes.

Runs will include 2k and 8k trail races, ‘Super Sand Sprints’, and Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track initiative, which gives family groups the opportunity to get active together in a safe and fun environment.

In addition, there will be beach games and activities throughout the event, with music and entertainment from the Tidal Trails Stage, and food and drink on offer for participants and spectators.

All of the Tidal Trails runs will take place on the beach and the Leas near Colmans Seafood Temple, which is supporting Tidal Trails, along with Everyone Active gyms and the event’s official charity, Red Sky Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North News & Pictures northn

Steve said: “We’re really excited about launching this new ‘surf and turf’ running concept here in the North East. Tidal Trails will celebrate and showcase the stunning South Shields beach and Leas and we’re going to create a vibrant festival feel to the event.

“Running will be at the heart of Tidal Trails, but it’s about much more than that. We’re putting on a day of outdoor fun for families and an opportunity for them to get active together in a safe environment.

“It’s great to be working with South Tyneside Council to bring the global debut of Tidal Trails to South Shields and deliver this exciting event. We’ve found a brilliant location and Colmans Seafood Temple, Everyone Active and Red Sky Foundation are the ideal partners to help us bring the concept to life next August.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “We are proud and excited to be working with Steve – one of our own world class athletes – alongside Events of the North and local partners to bring Tidal Trails to our beautiful coastline. It is sure to be a brilliant day for people to have fun and enjoy a new running experience, with something for everyone, from beginners to seasoned runners, and great for families too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also a welcome addition to the borough’s running event calendar. Events such as these help to inspire people to run and get active as part of a healthier lifestyle which is also good for physical and mental health.”

Bookings are open now for all events at Tidal Trails at www.tidaltrails.co.uk.

For the latest news from the event, follow @tidaltrailsseries on social media.