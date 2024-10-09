Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new care home has been rated ‘Good’ on its first inspection after opening in summer 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Hylton Grange after its 'Good' rating from the CQC. | Submitted

Hylton Grange Care Home in Poole Road, opened in June last year as part of development on the edge of Pennywell.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has now carried out the first inspection on the home, which is operated by Exemplar Health Care, giving it a ‘Good’ overall rating in its report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home was also rated ‘Good’ on four of the key lines of enquiry (KLOEs), rating the care home on how safe, effective, caring and responsive its services are.

However, the home was listed as ‘requires improvement’ on the fifth category of ‘well-led’.

Inspectors can give overall and individual category ratings of either ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

Overall, Hylton Grange gained a 73% score under CQCs assessment framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home opened supports adults living with complex needs arising from brain injuries, dementia, mental health conditions and neuro-disabilities.

The CQC carried out the inspection on July 30, 2024, after it received ‘information of concern’, but was largely in praise of the home and its staff.

According to the CQC’s report, residents and their families expressed that “they were listened to, had opportunities to give feedback and any concerns were addressed.”

The ‘comprehensive assessment’ found that Hylton Grange colleagues worked with residents, their loved ones, and relevant health professionals to make sure “people’s care and treatment needs were met” and they were “supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC report went on to say that people living at Hylton Grange “received support and regular supervision with opportunities for personal development”, and they “enjoyed the increased range of activities and opportunities to take up new interests.”

However, it added: “Some improvements were required to medicine management, medicines records and governance to ensure safe and more person-centred care to people.”

The CQC inspectors further expressed that Home Manager Donna Davidson was “involved, communicating with people and staff and leading by example”.

Ms Davidson said: “I’m extremely proud of the entire team at Hylton Grange for their hard work and dedication and having this recognised in our first CQC report. Less than a year after opening, this is an especially important milestone for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team prides itself on creating a supportive environment at Hylton Grange and helping the people of Sunderland get the nursing and complex needs care they need. We will continue to work closely with residents, their families, and colleagues to ensure we maintain and enhance the standard of care we deliver.”

Hylton Grange, which also has an 8.3/10 carehome.co.uk rating, has 30 bedrooms, each with an en-suite, across three units.

The home has communal dining and living spaces, an activities hub, a therapy room, a hair salon and a large accessible garden. It is intentionally built close to local amenities and transport links so that people can maintain their community connections.

Many of the people supported by colleagues at Hylton Grange care home display behaviours that are deemed ‘too complex’ for mainstream nursing and care providers, so would otherwise have to permanently stay in settings that may not be best suited to their needs.