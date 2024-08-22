Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Absolutely fantastic’ - that’s the verdict from new St Anthony's head Marie Lanaghan on the Catholic girls’ academy’s GCSE results.

Dozens of girls visited the school’s site in Thornhill Terrace this morning to collect their envelopes and find out what comes next.

Marie formally takes over as head when the new term starts next month: “We’ve had absolutely amazing achievements this year,” she said.

GCSE results day at St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy. | sn

“We have over 80 per cent of our students who have achieved five or moe GCSE’s inckuding English and Maths, which is phenomenal.

“Over a third of our grades are at level seven or above, so seven, eight, or nine, and many of our students have a clean sweep of those top grades, so we are really, really thrilled.

“That is testament to the hard work and the determination of all our students and a great team of staff and, of course, our parents, who supported and encouraged the students all the way through school, so we are really happy today and we are really, really proud of everything that they have achieved.”

One of those celebrating was Abigail Emmerson: “I have done really well, actually,” she said.

Abigail Emmerson | sn

“Sevens, eight and nines, so I am very proud of that.

She was delighted to have exceeded expectations: “I am very relieved - most of them have gone up, a few bang on target, so I am really happy, not stressed out, it’s going okay.”

Abigail will be staying on, but isn't entirely sure what she will be studying: “The plan from here is to stay at sixth form at St Anthony’s, and I am going to do French, history and something else for my A-levels - I just need to decide what to do.

“In the long term, I think I will probably do something along the lines of French and international relations at uni and see where that takes me.”

Eve Tait | sn

Classmate Eve Tait was ‘over the moon’ with her results: “I have done really well, I got lots of eights and nines,” she said.

“It is much better than what I expected, I thought I was going to get a lot lower than I did.

The plan now is ‘to do my A-levels at sixth form and hopefully do just as well’.