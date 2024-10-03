New seafront sports facility to be built at Great North Run finish point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fitting new sports facilities are to be built at the finish point of the Great North Run.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council and Cllr Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, join Aaron Day of South Shields Harriers, Paul Steadman of South Shields Velo Cycling Club and Peter Spottiswood of South Tyneside Football Club at Gypsies Green ahead of the building being demolished. | STC

Tens of thousands of runners and spectators end up at Gypsies Green in South Shields each year as they finish the world’s largest half marathon.

Gypsies Green Stadium is also used by community sports groups, but the facilities have become dated and in need of improvement.

The will be demolished in the coming weeks to be replaced with a new ‘modern, fit-for-purpose facility’ which will be operational in early 2025, South Tyneside Council has confirmed.

The £375,000 investment project, funded using UK Shared Prosperity Fund cash, will provide venue users with new kitchen, social space, changing and shower facilities.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Gypsies Green is a much-loved local leisure and sporting venue, which serves the local community and has hosted many major regional and national events over the years.

“However, the existing structure is outdated, in poor condition and sadly beyond economic repair, and we are working with local community sports groups to provide the functional and welcoming space that they deserve.

“The demolition works will mark the start of the project, clearing the way for a new modular building with better facilities to support the community. Having much improved facilities will not only help us better meet the needs of groups but will hopefully help to attract more sporting events, which in turn supports tourism and the local economy through increased participants and spectators visiting the Borough.”

As well as the Great North Run, Gypsies Green Stadium has also been used for British Cycling and football competitions.

It is home the South Shields Harriers running group, South Shields Velo Cycling Club and South Tyneside Football Club, which use the running track, velo track and sport pitches.

Paul Steadman, of South Shields Velo Cycling Club, said: “We’re excited to see work getting underway on the site to provide better accommodation for groups and visitors.

“The new building will make such a difference to all the groups which regularly use Gypsies Green. South Shields Velo Cycling Club is hosting the British Cycling National Cyclocross Championships in January 2026 and, as well having a fantastic course set in beautiful surroundings, it will be great that we will have a purpose-built clubhouse and changing rooms.”

It is anticipated the old facilities will be demolished by the New Year, with the new building being installed by March 2025.

A temporary welfare facility will be provided to support clubs while the replacement building project is underway.