New Red Sky Foundation defibrillator honours memory of Sunderland superfan Tom Lynn

Tom passed away suddenly in March.

The family of a Sunderland AFC superfan hope money raised in his memory will help to save lives at his beloved Stadium of Light.

Tom Lynn was a columnist for the Sunderland Echo and sister newspapers and involved with fanzine A Love Supreme before running his own magazine, The Wearside Roar.

And he was part of the group of fans who, as Simply Red and White, who had a hit with Cheer Up Peter Reid, to mark the team’s return to the top flight in 1996.

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci with Tom Lynn's wife Alison and daughter Julie Thompson

Tom passed away suddenly in March, aged just 66.

A funeral service was attended by former Black Cats stars including Kevin Ball and Gary Bennett and saw The Lake Poets’ Marty Longstaff perform Shipyards, his haunting theme to the Netflix series Sunderland ’Til I Die.

A collection at the service raised £2,307.50 - and now Tom’s family have joined forces with Sunderland heart health charity The Red Sky Foundation to install a new defibrillator on the wall of the Stadium of Light’s west stand, where Tom had his season ticket for many years.

His wife Alison and daughter Julie Thompson met Red Sky Foundation’s Sergio Petrucci MBE on Monday to unveil the new addition.

“I’m incredibly proud of what’s been achieved out of something so tragic for me and my family,” said Alison.

“To know lives can be saved in Tom’s memory means so much to us all and I’m so grateful to everyone who supports Red Sky Foundation.”

Sergio Petrucci was delighted to be able to help the family marks Tom’s memory: “We’re working hard to make sure we can give anyone in cardiac arrest a fighting chance to save their lives,” he said.

“To know that we’re able to help visitors approaching Sunderland’s Stadium of Light should there be a medical emergency is just a wonderful thing to do.

The defibrillator case has a picture of Tom and a dedication to his memory

“We’re immensely grateful to everyone who supports Red Sky Foundation and we wish the Lynn family well for the future.

“We’ll be there to offer our support whenever it’s needed.”

The defibrillator can be accessed by following the chain of survival by calling 999, beginning early CPR or compressions to the chest and then applying the pads to the chest of the patient.