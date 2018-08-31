New Persimmon housing estate in Sunderland targeted by vandals

A housing estate under construction in Sunderland has been hit by vandals who sprayed graffiti on the new homes.

Police have launched an investigation after the houses on a Persimmon site in Houghton were targeted.

A workman washing off the graffiti using a power jet washer.

The Heritage Green estate is currently under construction, but a number of the properties are already occupied.

Householders on the estate, on Coaley Lane, were left shocked when they awoke to find the graffiti had been sprayed at several locations across the site, including the entrance boards and on the side of several houses.

One angry resident, who did not wish to be named, said the homeowners are upset by what has happened.

He said: "Someone has come onto the estate and written all over people's houses. They have written all kinds of stuff.

Graffiti dubbed on one of the homes.

"I was lucky that mine wasn't one of them, but it is still very annoying.

"The residents are all very angry about it, they have just bought these new homes."

He said Persimmon immediately had workmen on the scene using power jets in a bid to remove the graffiti.

The estate was hit by the vandals sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The site at Heritage Green which has been targetted by vandals.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes said the incident is very upsetting and they are supporting the people affected.

He said: "We sympathise with the people who have been victim of this criminal act and understand it is very upsetting for everyone involved.

"However this is a criminal matter which must be investigated by the police.

“As a company we are offering practical support to the people affected.”

Once finished the large The Heritage Green development will have a range of homes, from two to five-bedroomed, ranging from £129,950 to £266,950.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said they are aware of the incident and are carrying out investigations.

He said: "Police received a report that graffiti had been sprayed on the wall of the Heritage Green building site in Houghton-le-Spring.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who knows the people responsible is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 158 30/08/18."