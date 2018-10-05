New partnership launched to promote education in Sunderland's leisure industry

A new partnership has been signed in Sunderland to promote education and employability in the leisure industry.

Sunderland College and Everyone Active have joined forces to promote education and employability, develop talent and regenerate the city.

The college and the leisure management company have put pen to paper and signed an official agreement to cement their partnership following a longstanding relationship over many years.

The strategic partnership will see the two institutions forge ever-closer links and share experience and best practice, which will benefit staff at both organisations, students and the wider community.

Students at the college will have access to live projects, visits and guest speakers, apprenticeships and employment opportunities at Everyone Active.

The leisure company will also have an input into the college’s qualifications to ensure they meet the needs of industry.

Everyone Active’s workforce will in turn benefit from bespoke training to further develop their talent and to encourage their progression.

Both parties will also instigate a regeneration of the city through improving facilities for the community.

Iain Nixon, Executive Director for Commercial Activity at Sunderland College, said: "The college has been working informally with Everyone Active for many years now and we are delighted to be officially establishing a strategic partnership.

"This new partnership will see us developing our relationship and working more closely together in the future, which will be extremely positive for the people of Sunderland and the wider region."

Everyone Active manages eight leisure centres across the city in partnership with Sunderland City Council and is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of the community.

Ian Bradgate, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: "We enjoy a long-established relationship with Sunderland College, and we are delighted to officially enter into a strategic partnership with them.

"Together, we aim to create even more employment opportunities for people across the city and encourage the community to lead healthier and more active lifestyles."