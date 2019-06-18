New Oreo Cookie coated in Cadbury Chocolate hits stores in North East
Sweet-toothed chocolate fans and cookie monsters can pick up a new treat released by Oreo with a bit of help from Cadbury.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 13:05
The new Oreo Cadbury Coated, now in stores nationwide, offers the “biscuity deliciousness of Oreo completely covered in iconic Cadbury chocolate to give a taste like no other”, says the chocolate firm.
“We’re thrilled to launch Oreo Cadbury Coated,” a spokesman for Oreo said.