New Oreo Cookie coated in Cadbury Chocolate hits stores in North East

Sweet-toothed chocolate fans and cookie monsters can pick up a new treat released by Oreo with a bit of help from Cadbury.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 13:05
The new Cadbury Coated chocolate

The new Oreo Cadbury Coated, now in stores nationwide, offers the “biscuity deliciousness of Oreo completely covered in iconic Cadbury chocolate to give a taste like no other”, says the chocolate firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“We’re thrilled to launch Oreo Cadbury Coated,” a spokesman for Oreo said.