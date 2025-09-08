New North East green eco-friendly heating firm secures £125k pre-seed raise just weeks after launch

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:03 BST
placeholder image
Mutha Cuva
A North East-based climate tech start-up has secured 50 per cent of its £250,000 pre-seed raise just weeks after launch.

Founded by heating entrepreneur Amy Mooney, Mutha Cuva is tackling one of the sector's most urgent challenges: the lack of reliable aftercare for low-carbon heating systems.

With gas boilers now banned in new-build homes under the Future Homes Standard and 600,000 heat pump installations targeted annually by 2028, demand for servicing is set to surge, but the UK faces a shortfall of at least 20,000 engineers.

placeholder image
Mutha Cuva

Mutha Cuva's platform offers automated bookings, remote monitoring and AI-powered engineer support. The business wants to use the funds to expand its servicing model, invest in technology, and begin hiring locally, with the North East as its operational base.

Mooney, who previously scaled a gas heating business into a modern renewables firm, said she was advised to look to London for investment, but found the strongest support at home.

