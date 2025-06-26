New Nissan Qashqai with improved e-Power hybrid technology to be built in North East

Nissan

The new Nissan Qashqai with improved e-Power hybrid technology is to be built entirely in the North East.

Nissan has unveiled a significant update to its popular Qashqai SUV, equipping it with an enhanced version of the brand’s e-Power hybrid powertrain. The latest iteration features a new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor, which now delivers 201bhp—an increase from the previous 190bhp output.

According to the manufacturer, the revised system sets new standards for fuel economy and emissions in its class. Official figures claim a combined fuel efficiency of up to 62mpg, while CO₂ emissions have been reduced to 102g/km. By comparison, the outgoing model managed up to 55mpg and emitted 116g/km of CO₂.

Nissan also states that the upgraded Qashqai can now cover a potential range of up to 745 miles on a single tank, further boosting its appeal for long-distance drivers - plus, the new vehicles will be entirely constructed at the firm’s North East plant in Sunderland.

“This new version of e-Power reflects everything we’ve learned from developing electric motor drive systems for Europe,” said David Moss, senior vice president, region research and development at Nissan, with the car due to go on sale in September and prices to be announced later this year.

“We’ve analysed what worked in our previous generations, what appealed most to customers, and re-engineered the system to deliver maximum efficiency, lower emissions and a quieter, more refined drive – all with the same performance as a diesel,” he added. “We are proud that the new e-Power now offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and emissions.”