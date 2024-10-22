New Frank Styles mural celebrates Sunderland's impressive musical heritage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is almost complete on a huge mural celebrating the Sunderland music scene.

Kathryn Roberson is one of the local artists to contribute to the Sunniside mural. | Sunderland Echo

Although not quite complete, the work is already grabbing the attention of people passing it on a corner building which had previously been something of an eyesore.

The bright mural depicts big names from the city's musical heritage including R & B singer songwriter Emeli Sandé, Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart and the Lake Poets.

Fans of the local scene will also recognise references to respected and much loved Sunderland musicians, such as the logo of punk gods Slalom D and a reference to Dead Wet Things.

The mural is the latest creation of artist Frank Styles, who is working on the project alongside graffiti artist Danny Fada and illustrator Kathryn Robertson who is trying a new medium for her talents.

Kathryn was behind another mural on High Street West of Faye Fantarrow, the hugely talented 21-year-old music artist from East Herrington, who lost her life to a rare brain tumour in August 2023. The picture of the singer was completed in July this year.

Danny has now created another beautiful image of Faye on the new mural, which faces onto the Coronation Street side of the Sunniside building.

Frank is well known for spectacular murals around the city, including images of SAFC greats Kevin Phillips, Jimmy Montgomery and Bobby Gurney, as well as a host of others representing Sunderland's heritage and history.

At the new music mural there will be space left at the bottom where bands can paste up their own posters for events and album launches.

"We've thought for a while that Sunderland musicians needed a space where they can put posters for their upcoming gigs. An organisation called TOWN has commissioned it through We Make Culture.

The new Sunderland music mural in Sunniside is almost complete. | Sunderland Echo

"I was talking to Kenny from The Bunker and he says there are approximately 1,000 bands around Sunderland; so there's loads we've missed out.

"You can't get them all in. But we encourage bands and musicians to put their own stuff up."

Kathryn, who has created an image of Sunderland city centre on the mural, said: "I'm really pleased to have some more public artwork in Sunniside and I'm grateful to Frank Styles for the mentoring that he's given me."