New Lovabelle classes bring baby massage and yoga to Sunderland

Starting a new business is child’s play for mum-of-four Melissa Ferguson.

Melissa, mum to ten-year-old Sophie; Olivia, eight; Hannah, six, and four-month-old Jack has decided to tackle a lack of support for new parents by starting her own branch of South Shields-based Lovabelle.

The new group will offer baby yoga and massage sessions each Wednesday morning and sensory play each Thursday at Grindon Young People's Centre in Grindon Lane.

Gemma Cross (left) and Melissa Ferguson

Lovabelle was et up by mum Gemma Cross after the birth of her son Alfie, now nine.

“I moved to Sunderland just before I got married in 2013 and my eldest was born in 2014,” said Melissa.

“There was absolutely nowhere to go in Sunderland - I had to go to South Shields for all the baby groups.

“Last year, my niece Rosie was born and she started going to Gemma’s classes. I followed Gemma’s social media pages and knew she was starting to franchise, so I thought how great it would be bring it to Sunderland.”

Wednesday's first session is the baby yoga class, starting at 9.30am and offering babies physical and mental development and stimulation through a combination of gentle stretches, touch, music and rhyme. It is also ideal for a new mother's post partum recovery.

Lovabelle will offer classes in baby yoga and massage and sensory play

Baby Massage starts at 10.30am on Wednesday and is recommended as a first class to attend with a new-born.

Suitable from birth, it aims to and helps smooth the transition from the womb into baby’s new world through positive touch, gentle massage strokes and familiar songs and rhymes. Massage techniques also help alleviate symptoms of common ailments such as colds, colic, digestive issues and teething.

Sensory classes start at 9.30am on Thursday and are designed to aid babies’ healthy development through fun activities such as parachutes, sensory props, messy play, light shows, puppetry, music and movement.

Babies can also explore in the sensory area where parents can then socialise together. Classes are suitable for babies from six age to pre-walking).

The launch term includes lots of themed weeks, kicking off with weather week, and next week being Baby Bake Off!