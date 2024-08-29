Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new ‘learn-to-ride’ track has opened to provide a safe place for wheeled fledglings to practice riding their bikes and karts.

The new Places to Ride scheme in Houghton's Rectory Park is accessible and free for everyone to use, is gearing up to welcome both new and lapsed cyclists after being officially opened this week.

The traffic-less track is designed to offer a free and safe place to ride, inspiring residents to get on their cycles and enjoy the benefits of cycling.

It has been developed by Sunderland City Council in partnership with Gateway Wheelers, a charity which supports residents with disabilities to enjoy cycling.

Funding for the cycling track came from the City Council's Coalfield Area Committee as part of a wider project to improve facilities in the park.

Working with the Gateway Wheelers, the new facility will enhance the local cycling offer, encourage new and lapsed cyclists to get on a bike, have fun and hopefully create a cycling habit for life.

Cllr Mel Speding, chairman of Sunderland City Council's Coalfield Area Committee, said: "We want to encourage everyone to be active and this new traffic-free cycle track within the park is designed to provide a safe space to do just that.

"Everyone will have the opportunity to learn and develop their cycling skills in a safe environment and enjoy being outdoors, whether they’re new to cycling or a lapsed cyclist who just needs to build up their confidence.

"This addition to the park will hopefully make it a place where residents will want to bring their families to enjoy a day out."

Houghton councillors Cllr John Price and Cllr Juliana Heron with youngsters from the Gateway Wheelers at the opening of the new Places to Ride learn to ride cycling track in Rectory Park, Houghton | SCC

Sara Bateman, project officer for the Gateway Wheelers, said: "Cycling is a great way to enjoy being active outdoors. Our project has always helped people with any type of disability to enjoy cycling by providing cycles, equipment and support.

"The new learn to ride facility now offers a safe place for everyone to improve their cycling skills, grow in confidence in a safe, fun and traffic free environment."

Plans for the scheme were developed in response to a community consultation which asked residents what kind of facilities they would like to see in the park.

Those who took part overwhelmingly backed the idea of a traffic free cycle track.

The project is part of the council’s commitment to ensuring more people have the opportunity to be more physically active and improving cycling, running, swimming and walking opportunities across the city.