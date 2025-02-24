It’s become a focal point in Keel Square over the past couple of months, but the new Pavilion is set to reach its full potential this week.

The structure has been installed as part of EXPO Sunderland, a series of events taking place up to 2026 which celebrate Sunderland’s growth and future.

Standing tall in front of Culture House, the temporary structure is designed as a focal point for the EXPO, hosting exhibitions and showcasing local talent and innovation.

Developed by Sunderland City Council and created by Building Design Northern (BDN), the architecture and engineering firm behind the sympathetic restoration of Sheepfolds Stables, it features one of the UK’s largest semi-transparent LED screens measuring 20m x 5m.

The giant screen has the capability to live stream content from anywhere in the world using the city’s 5G network and special cameras that give an immersive 3D feeling.

Meanwhile, below the screen is a versatile events space.

Although both have been used as part of the Christmas experience in the city, the Keel Square Pavilion officially launches this week, on Tuesday, February 25, kick starting a year of events.

Highlights include:

Interactive digital experiences that respond to movement and audience engagement.

Family-friendly events designed to inspire creativity and curiosity.

Live performances and community events celebrating local culture and creativity.

Multimedia showcases from global artists, bringing international digital art to Sunderland.

The Pavilion is also a first glimpse of what’s to come from Culture House, set to open in autumn this year.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, explained: “The Expo Sunderland Pavilion is a dynamic reflection of our city’s ever-changing landscape.

“This space will bring to life amazing multimedia displays with an array of arts, culture, music and interactive technologies, offering visitors and residents the chance to connect with new ideas that shape the way we live, work and play.

“It’s a space where creativity meets technology, inspiring residents and visitors alike to imagine a brighter future.”

As part of Sunderland’s Smart City strategy, the Pavilion showcases how digital innovation can shape everyday life.

The project is being spearheaded by Sunderland City Council in collaboration in the North East Combined Authority, as part of an investment from The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s (DSIT) ‘5G Innovation Regions (5GIR)’ programme.