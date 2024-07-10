Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of a popular event scotched by the bad weather have set a new date for it to go ahead.

Picture by NEAS of a previous Walk of Acceptance.

The team behind the Walk for Acceptance were forced to pull the plug on the event in April 2024 after heavy rain left the venue, Herrington Country Park, waterlogged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now organisers from the North East Autism Society (NEAS) have set a new date of August 30, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original date would have coincided with Autism Acceptance Week, but NEAS said the event would now aim to be a last hurrah of the summer holidays.

Jon Appleton, community and events fundraising Officer at NEAS, said: “It’s brilliant to be able to welcome people back to the Walk for Acceptance this summer.”

He added: “The walk is always popular with families, and the new August date will make the event a great way to cap off the summer holidays.”

The one-mile walk around the park’s scenic boating lake is wheelchair and pram accessible, and suitable for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture by NEAS of a previous Walk of Acceptance.

As well as the walk, the day will feature street food and a range of activities for families, including face painting, the chance to have a picture taken with NEAS mascot Snowdrop the Spikeshuffler, and more.

Entry costs £5 per adult, with under-18s going free. Registration will take place between 10am and 10.45am in front of the park’s amphitheatre, and the walk will begin at 11am.

Jon added: “We are hugely grateful to everyone who supports us by signing up and attending the walk, it’s a fantastic day out for a good cause.

“Every penny raised by walk entrants helps us to deliver frontline services across the North East, and funds life-changing projects like our plan to create 60 jobs for autistic people at New Warlands Farm in County Durham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The booking fee also comes with an activity booklet full of fun ideas for what to do on the walk, entry into a prize draw, and every child that crosses the finish line will receive a finishers’ certificate and a sweet treat.