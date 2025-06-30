New data shows Durham developers waiting nearly 6 years for planning permission decision
The figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request by Travis Perkins show that Durham County Council received 6,411 planning applications between 2022 and 2024. These included a mix of major, minor, and other development types.
Application breakdown (2022–2024 combined)
- Major developments: 331 applications
- Minor developments: 1,810 applications
- Other developments: 4,270 applications
Decisions and processing times
Most applications were approved subject to conditions, though some were refused. Between 2022 and 2024, over 5,500 applications were approved, with the following combined application outcomes:
- 2022: 2068 approved, 101 refused
- 2023: 1837 approved, 102 refused
- 2024: 1625 approved, 116 refused
Average decision times by year:
- Major applications: up to 51 weeks (2023)
- Minor applications: 16–22 weeks
- Other applications: 11–15 weeks
- Longest delay: One application took 2,176 days (nearly 6 years) before a final decision
- Most active area for development: Elvet and Gilesgate Ward received the highest volume of applications over the three-year period, with a total of 407 submissions.
“Timely planning decisions play an important role in enabling the delivery of developments that support housing, infrastructure, and community needs,” said Lee Jackson, Technical Director at Travis Perkins. “With demand continuing across many areas, it’s important that councils are supported to process applications efficiently and keep pace with local requirements.”
This follows findings from the HBF’s State of Play report, supported by Travis Perkins, which highlights how delays in the planning system are significantly impacting SME home builders across the UK.
