Work is set to continue on 135 new sustainable homes on the former Vaux set after the project hit difficulties when contractor Tolent went into administration earlier in 2023.

The Gateshead-based Tolent was appointed in June 2022 to lead construction of the “ultra-modern” houses as part of the ‘Vaux neighbourhood’ at the Riverside Sunderland development – the first of an expected 1,000 homes which are slated to double the number of people living in the city centre, housing 2,500 people.

Vaux Housing site in July 2023. Picture issued by Sunderland City Council.

It was hoped that, the properties would be ready for the first families to start moving in by the end of this year, but work stalled after the Tolent news in February.

Now Wates Construction has been appointed as preferred contractor to complete work on the housing development.

Sunderland City Council said the firm was appointed after a competitive process to find a replacement contractor to take over works on the market-defining development and is working towards completion of the project in Autumn 2025.

The structural frames, floor slabs, and external walls for the new apartment blocks have been assembled by Sigmat, which recommenced work the on site in May and are due to complete this element of the development by September 2023.

Wates will then take over the works to complete the scheme, which represents the first of four new residential communities across Riverside Sunderland, a fast-changing brownfield development site on the edge of the city centre.

'Vaux Housing' will comprise apartments, townhouses, and maisonettes, using modern methods of construction, renewable energy systems and smart technology to reduce the carbon footprint of the development, while producing high quality, energy efficient properties in the beating heart of the city.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for dynamic city at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re pleased to be progressing delivery of this important scheme, and the appointment of the replacement main contractor will create added momentum following the successful topping-out of the first apartment block.

“These homes will deliver a huge boost to the city centre, the more people living and working in the new community, the more they spend money in our shops, cafes, bars and restaurants and enjoy everything Sunderland has to offer. I can’t wait to see these attractive new homes welcome residents.”

The majority of the properties will be built to 2025 Future Homes Standard with 21 built to PASSIVHAUS standard, delivering high levels of energy efficiency.

David Wingfield, regional director for Yorkshire and North East at Wates Construction, said: “This scheme will offer more than just new homes – they’ll be cheaper to heat, better for the environment, and support a strong community in the heart of Sunderland. We applaud Sunderland City Council’s commitment to sustainability through Vaux and its wider Riverside programme, and we’re proud to have been appointed to deliver this first phase.”

“We’re well on with the pre-construction phase, drawing upon our extensive expertise delivering sustainable builds across the region and nationally to ensure we meet Passivhaus standards wherever possible.

"This is alongside creating a thorough programme of community investment initiatives which will ensure the benefits of Vaux are felt by more than just residents, but the wider Sunderland region.”

Included in the scheme will be a cluster of award-winning homes, selected as the best in the national Homes of 2030 Design Competition - which explored how homes will look and function in the future.

The competition, managed by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) on behalf of the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities - encouraged the design of environmentally-friendly dwellings that support people in leading independent, fulfilling lives as society ages.

+Home designed by igloo Regeneration with Useful Projects, Expedition Engineers and Mawson Kerr and Connector Housing designed by Openstudio with Hoare Lea, LDA Design and Gardiner & Theobald were joint winners of the competition, and it is their designs that will stand proudly on the site, shining a spotlight on future living and showcasing the ambitious plans the council has to make Sunderland a world-class place to live, work and play.

All homes at Riverside Sunderland will provide a future living offer that will attract new and existing Sunderland residents to live in the vibrant city centre, with the properties sitting alongside the orchards and allotments of Kingsley Gardens and nearby Riverside Park, which is continuing its journey towards becoming an accessible, attractive, and ecologically diverse parkland. The Vaux neighbourhood will be a key focus of Expo Sunderland in 2025, an event that will showcase homes of the future and the vibrant, aspirational lifestyle that Sunderland provides.

Vaux Housing is part of an ambitious and exciting new community at Riverside Sunderland that will include residential, commercial and leisure developments. The programme of development projects in the Riverside Sunderland area, taken together, aims to double the residential population in the city centre and increase employment by 50 per cent and fits with the city’s housing strategy, which will see 7,000 new homes built by 2030.