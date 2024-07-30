New boss to take up role at Sunderland Culture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland Culture has appointed a new leader. Nick Malyan, will become chief executive starting in late September.

Created in 2016 and funded by Arts Council England, Sunderland Culture brings together a team with staff from Sunderland City Council and the University of Sunderland to deliver a programme of exhibitions, performances and more across various venues.

It comprises the three main funders of arts provision in the city: Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, the university and the council.

Nick is currently in charge of Redhills, Durham Miners’ Hall but now replaces Rebecca Ball, who has been Sunderland Culture’s chief executive since 2021.

In August Rebecca becomes Arts Council England’s new area director, North.

Durham-born Nick became chief executive at Redhills in February 2022 after four years as programme manager.

He was previously a founding director of regeneration organisation Empty Shop CIC and held cultural development roles with Durham County Council and New Writing North.

His experience in the culture and heritage sectors also includes work with the Lumiere Festival, the regeneration of Hartlepool’s historic Church Street and the Lindisfarne Gospels exhibition in Durham.

Nick has a BA in sociology and cultural studies and a masters degree in cultural regeneration.

He grew up in Durham City in a family with a long history of coal mining. His first love was music and his passion was ignited by gigs and concerts in Sunderland.

Nick said: "I’m beyond excited to be taking on a role that celebrates and amplifies the city’s vibrant, creative, distinctive culture.

“The opportunity to lead Sunderland Culture and work in such a passionate and creative city with brilliants artists, venues and organisations is irresistible. The culture of ambition in Sunderland is there to be seen for all and I can’t wait to get to work on behalf of the whole area at such an exciting time.”

Jane Earl, chair of Sunderland Culture board, said: “As a board, we are looking forward to working with Nick to take forward the significant legacy left by Rebecca and to build on our mission of improving the life of everyone in Sunderland through culture.