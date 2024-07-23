Sunderland academic uses Ready to Go to prove Mackem dialect is alive and kicking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East dialects are flourishing according to a new book written by an academic from the University of Sunderland.

Dr Mike Pearce with his new book, North East Vernacular English Online. | 3rd party

Dr Mike Pearce is a senior lecturer in English language and dialectologist at the university, who has used data from online forum Ready to Go.

He noticed that many of the messages on the site were rich with local linguistic features and wondered if this untapped resource could form the basis for an up-to-date description of North East English.

The book, North East Vernacular English Online, is described as "the most detailed description of the region’s English published since the nineteenth century".

It also focuses on attitudes towards regional dialects and how language is used to distinguish itself from “other Englishes” found elsewhere.

Written in an accessible style, the book is packed with examples from Ready to Go showing how dialect is not a relic of the linguistic past, but a "living, dynamic resource in constructing place, meaning and identity".

Mike said: “One of the things I wanted to show in this book is that many well-known dialect features which have sometimes been seen as ‘old fashioned’ or ‘dying out’ are alive and kicking here.

“Many of these features have survived in the North East and been lost in other parts of England.

“For example, at one point in history every English speaker would have said ‘mooth’ instead of ‘mouth’ and ‘lang’ instead of ‘long’ – and they would have referred to their children as ‘bairns’.

“Sociodialectological research on a data-set like Ready to Go is important because there is sometimes a tendency for people in the region to under-appreciate their everyday way of using English, perhaps even to see it as ‘wrong’ or ‘sub-standard’.”

The book looks to the past, but also to the changes being made now to North East accents.

Mike added: “I also wanted to show how a resource like this [Ready to Go] can be a means of monitoring innovations and developments in the dialect – new North East vernacular forms and usages.

“It’s culturally important, especially in a marginalized peripheral region like the North East, for vernacular culture to be acknowledged and celebrated, which I believe is what this book does.”