New £30,000 mobile CCTV cameras to tackle crime and disorder in Sunderland

A roving eye is helping crack down on crime and disorder in Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council’s North Area Committee has funded the £30,000 purchase of new mobile surveillance cameras.

Coun Denny Wilson (left) and Coun Stephen Foster with Inspector Don Wade

The four 4G cameras can beam high definition images to the council's CCTV control suite, and be sent to cover any area where p problems with crime, anti-social behaviour and environmental crime have been reported.

The scheme is the latest result of regular meetings between ward councillors and residents with neighbourhood police officers and council environment and enforcement teams.

The cameras have already been used in Roker, Seaburn, Southwick and Downhill.

Committee chair Coun Denny Wilson said: "Our role is to respond to any concerns local residents may have about life in our communities, and do everything we can with the resources we have available to help.

"One of our main priorities is community safety and working together to prevent anti-social and criminal behaviour, and these new cameras will provide vital intelligence to help us and the police to identify where it’s happening and who is responsible."

The CCTV project was developed through the Area Committee’s Place Board which works with residents and community partners to identify areas where there are problems with environmental crime or anti-social behaviour.

Chair of the North Area Committee Place Board, Coun Stephen Foster said: "We hope that these mobile CCTV cameras will help us both to deter anti-social behaviour, and take action against anyone who continues to become involved."

Northumbria Police Inspector Don Wade added: "We are committed to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, and this is an excellent example of partners working together to help protect those most vulnerable in our communities.

"Crime and anti-social behaviour of a minority can cause misery for many of our residents, so we are always looking to utilise the latest technology in a bid to prevent further disruption and bring identified perpetrators to justice.

"These cameras offer great flexibility in that they can be moved to any area where crime is reported and issues arise.

"I would urge members of the public who are concerned about anti-social behaviour and crime in their area to speak to a nearby officer or contact police. By working together with partners and local residents, we can tackle these issues head-on.”