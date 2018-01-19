New 10k road race postponed for second time in just over a month

An new road race has been postponed for a second time in just over a month because of the winter weather.

The inaugural Dalton Park 10k was due to be held this Sunday with a course taking in the Murton retail park and surrounding roads and countryside.

Around 500 competitors were expected to take part.

Following this week's snow - with sleety conditions forecast over the weekend - its organisers have today made the decision to postpone the race for a fortnight.

Richard Hunter, race director at Run Nation, said in a message to runners on the organisation's website: "We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to better weather in two weeks time and seeing you then.

"I’m sorry if this has changed your plans for Sunday but we simply want to make sure you are all able to take part in an event that is safe for everyone concerned."

The race, postponed originally from December 17 because of frost, will now take place on Sunday, February 4, at 10am.

Runners able to take part on the new date do not need to do anything.

Those unable to take part on February 4 are able to seek a refund or to transfer their fee to another Run Nation event.

Further details are available via www.runnation.co.uk

