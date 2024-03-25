NE Youth Charity receives ‘vital’ funding boost

Submitted picture | Submitted picture

A North East charity that supports young people has received a significant cash injection.

NE Youth has received a donation of £16,000 from property specialist, Bradley Hall, which it hopes will have a ‘profound and lasting impact’ on its ability to continue supporting disadvantaged young people across the region.

With many direct interventions with young people losing funding due to external budget cuts, the charity was confronted with the stark reality of either tapping into its reserves or shutting down essential services altogether.

Despite being faced with difficult funding challenges, NE Youth has remained steadfast in its commitment to the youth it serves, knowing that the need for support and guidance is greater than ever.

The funding was raised courtesy of the company’s Festive Fundraiser at The Fed in Gateshead in December, which saw the company raise over £55,000 for charities across the region.

Emma Rundle, business development manager of NE Youth, said: “We were delighted to be a part of Bradley Hall's Festive Fundraiser again in 2023, as we knew that any donation we received would go a long way in plugging these funding gaps.

“The funding gave us confidence as an organisation to continue delivering the vital work that creates real, tangible outcomes for some the most disadvantaged young people aged 11-25 in the North East.”

The funding has proved a critical lifeline to NE Youth, ensuring the continuation of vital youth provision for over 280 young people across two local authority areas and enabling the charity to secure alternative funding for all youth sessions starting in February 2024.

Recent activities funded by the donation have included enriching experiences such as boxing sessions, trips to the pantomime and visits to trampolining parks, serving as powerful catalysts for personal growth and development among the region’s young people.

Neil Hart, chief executive of Bradley Hall, said: “Caring for our community is at the heart of Bradley Hall’s ethos, and we are honoured to have been able to support NE Youth Charity through our festive fundraiser.