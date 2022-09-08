Great North Run: Organisers issue update on major North East event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Organisers of the Great North Run have said a decision on the main race will be made on Friday (September 9) morning.
The Great North 5K was originally slated to be held on Friday evening, but it has now been confirmed the event will be cancelled, following the death of the Queen aged 96.
But, as the nation enters a formal 10-day mourning period to mark the end of the reign of its longest-serving monarch, a decision on whether the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields will go ahead is yet to be made.
In a statement posted on social media, bosses behind the event said they would ‘continue to assess plans’, before providing an update.
It added: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family.
“In light of this sad news, we have taken the decision to cancel the Great North 5K on Friday evening.
“We will continue to assess plans for the weekend and provide a further update tomorrow morning.”
Following the news, tributes to the late Elizabeth II have flooded in from across the North East.
This year’s Great North Run, due to be held on Sunday, September 11, is expected to be the largest in the history of the event, with 60,000 people signed up to take part.
It is also the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic it was due to return to it’s traditional route across Tyneside, after last year’s race started and finished in Newcastle.