National Rescue Dog Day 2025: These 25 dogs have found homes in the North East

As part of National Rescue Dog Day 2025 (May 20), we are showcasing some of the pets who have found their forever homes in the North East.

We asked readers on our Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and NewcastleWorld publications to send us photos of their rescued pooches.

National Rescue Dog Day aims to raise awareness about the countless number of dogs around the world in shelters who deserve another chance at a forever home.

Take a look through these 25 photos of rescue dogs, submitted by North East readers.

*We were inundated with photos so it wasn’t possible to include them all*

