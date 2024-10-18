Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s commitment to supporting its veterans and armed forces personnel has been honoured at a national level.

The city council’s Armed Forces Partnership (AFP) has won the Working Together category in this year’s Soldiering On Awards, which were held on Wednesday, October 16.

The award honours a group, team or organisation that has successfully taken a collaborative approach to supporting the Armed Forces community.

Representatives from Sunderland's Armed Forces Partnership collecting their Working Together award | Scc

Sunderland’s AFP is an alliance between the council and the University of Sunderland, Sunderland College, Sunderland AFC, Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Veterans in Crisis, Gentoo, NE Reserve Force and Cadet Association, North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board ICB, 8 Rifles, Together for Children, and South Tyneside and Sunderland- NHS Foundation Trust.

Set up to jointly address the needs of veterans, reservists and their families in Sunderland, the partnership was recognised for providing wide ranging support for those currently serving and the city’s 11,000 veterans. It’s work has included making Sunderland one of the very few cities where no veterans are street homeless.

Cllr Harry Trueman is the council’s Armed Forces Champion: “We are absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the Working Together award,” he said.

“All organisations in the partnership work hard to support our local armed forces services and veterans, and it is fantastic to see this work recognised in this way.

“Sunderland as a city has a strong connection to the Armed Forces and the AFP helps to facilitate smooth transitions both into and out of military service so our servicemen and veterans don’t have to fend for themselves.”

Ger Fowler, Founder and CEO of Veterans in Crisis, added: “Sunderland Armed Forces Partnership is one of the reasons Veterans in Crisis has been so successful.

“It is all the main sectors in Sunderland working in harmony, with the sole focus of making Sunderland the best place in the country to be a veteran.

“We are proud to be a part of it. Winning this national award is a huge honour.”

Now in their 14th year, the Soldiering On Awards celebrate excellence within the Armed Forces community across twelve categories, aiming to highlight ordinary individuals accomplishing extraordinary feats.

,Lt Col Ren Kapur MBE, Chief Executive of X-Forces Enterprise and Soldiering on Awards, said: “The finale of the 14th year of the Soldiering On Awards was spectacular, bringing together the highest levels of leadership from government, business, and charity to celebrate the remarkable stories of our military community making a difference in society.

"This theme is echoed in the new Soldiering On Academy, launched tonight, which revives a proven programme to help economically inactive members of our community return to the workforce with skills and support, starting with Wounded, Injured, and Sick veterans.

"My sincere congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and winners—you truly embody the spirit of our Armed Forces community."

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer sent a letter of support, lauding the 36 Soldiering On Awards finalists as the very best of the armed forces community.

It read: “You showcase the true heights of what we can achieve. I am deeply proud of our serving personnel, veterans, and their families for the contribution you make to our society.”

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns OBE MC MP, addressed the 500 guests and praised the finalists and winners

“These remarkable individuals, projects and organisations exemplify the valuable and lasting contribution of the Armed Forces community,” he said.

“The Soldiering on Awards help to recognise the achievement and selfless commitment of our Service Personnel and Veterans when supporting the nation. Their powerful stories demonstrate what it means to serve our country – they deserve our highest praise.”

Chief of Defence People, Vice Admiral Phil Hally CB MBE, said: "The Soldiering On Awards celebrate the courage, resilience, and teamwork that define our Armed Forces. As Chief of Defence People, I see the dedication of our personnel, veterans, families, and supporting organisations.

“Their collective efforts are the foundation of our strength. Thank you to the Soldiering On Awards for sharing these inspiring stories and highlighting the invaluable contributions of our Armed Forces to society."

Well known veterans sent encouraging video messages including adventurer Bear Grylls OBE, pilot and astronaut Major Tim Peake CMG and ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Chief Instructor Billy Billingham MBE QCB. Tim Peake said: “It’s because of people like you, the stories you have and the unwavering spirit of service that shines through, that I’m so very proud to be in the Armed Forces family.”